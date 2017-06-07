Now You Can Make Traffic Challan Payments Via Paytm

Paytm, the popular electronic payment and e-commerce company has recently enabled vehicle 'Traffic Challan' payments system on its platform. This means Paytm users can now pay their traffic challans using their Paytm app. The company has currently launched this service only in selected cities, namely - Mumbai, Pune and Vijayawada, and it will be expanded to other cities in future. The traffic police department of the respective cities has already updated their websites, adding Paytm as an official payment method for e-Challans.

The Paytm app will now come with a 'Traffic Challan' tab where the user needs to enter their vehicles numbers and other details. Once the app verifies the details the user can proceed to pay the challan. All you need to do is enter your city name, enter challan/vehicle number, and finally choose payment method of your preference i.e. Debit/Credit Card, Net banking or Paytm Wallet. Customers will then get a digital invoice for the payment while customers will receive their surrender document via postal service by the region's police service.

Speaking on the announcement, Kiran Vasireddy, Sinior Vice President at Paytm said, "Traffic challan payments in India largely happen at select counters and in cash. We are glad to partner with the state traffic police departments to enable challan payments on the go. This is a new stride in our vision to add convenience to every payment use-case in the country."

Currently, apart from Paytm, the other two methods to pay a traffic challan are - direct online payment via credit card or debit card through a third party gateway or cash payment via Vodafone mobile stores.