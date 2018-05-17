New Cars and Bikes in India

No Law To Specifically Book Drivers Using Cell Phones, Rules Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court has ruled that certain sections of the penal code cannot be applied to cases of drivers using phones while at the wheel. That said, using your phone while driving is still dangerous and should never be encouraged.

View Photos
One should NEVER use their cell phones while driving

Highlights

  • Using your phone while driving is a leading cause of accidents
  • Motor Vehicles Act does not have a special provision for phone users
  • Expect an amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act soon

The Kerala High Court has ruled that there is no specific law today under the national or state motor vehicles act (specifically in the state of Kerala or otherwise) that can be used to book motorists using their cell phones while driving. In Kerala, motorists have been booked under section 118(e) Kerala Police Act, which deals with acts causing danger to public or failure in public safety. The High Court ruled that the Police cannot charge individuals under this act as 'In the case on hand, unless the 'act' of accused causes danger to public or failure in public safety, the penal provision under S.118(e) will not be attracted."

The court went on to add, "The 'act', which is contemplated by the prosecution, is using of a mobile phone while driving a vehicle and thereafter assuming that it may cause danger to public or failure in public safety. In the absence of any statutory provision which prevents use of a mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle, it may not be possible to infer that danger will be caused in the process."

That said, under the current provisions, the police can book offenders who use their cell phones while driving under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 or under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code, both of which have provisions for 'driving dangerously'. Although there is no special provision under the law specifically for motorists using cell phones, we expect one to come up soon especially since this particular case and this ruling by Justices AM Shaffique and P Somarajan of the Kerala High Court have made national headlines.

0 Comments

It is important to note that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is extremely out dated and needs to be amended urgently. While there are no specifics in the act about using a cell phone and while enforcement is left to the discretion of the Police, the new act also needs to consider improvements in technology like Bluetooth enabled infotainment systems that allow drivers to take calls wirelessly. That said, our view on this subject is definitive. Taking a phone call or responding to a text/whatsapp message while driving a car is dangerous not only you're the driver but also for other road users. We strongly advice our readers NOT to engage in such activities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Latest News

Latest Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Car Models

Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.83 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.78 - 4.15 Lakh *
View More
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities