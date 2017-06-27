New Cars and Bikes in India

No India Launch For Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro

Ducati has announced that the top-spec Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro will not be launched in India anytime soon. Instead, the company is offering add-on features from the Ducati Performance package, which will equip current Multistrada bikes to make them more in spec with the top-of-the-line Enduro Pro.

Ducati will not be launching the new Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro in India, the company has said in a statement. Instead, Ducati has announced added features from the Ducati Performance accessories which customers can add on to their existing Multstrada Enduro bikes to make them more in spec with the Enduro Pro launched recently. A Ducati official has also confirmed to CarandBike that launching the new Multistrada Enduro Pro in India wasn't really on the cards, and so far, there are no plans of introducing the Multistrada Enduro Pro in India.

The accessories include the Enduro Windscreen (shorter than the stock windsrcreen), priced at ₹ 16,706; the complete Multistrada Enduro package for ₹ 97,799, which includes supplementary LED lights, Ducati Performance components by Touratech, engine protection bars, radiator protection, oil radiator guard, sprocket cover, and rear brake guard. The Ducati Performance exhaust from Termignoni is also offered at ₹ 95,411. The company however says the prices of these accessories are all current, and GST prices will be introduced soon.

Apart from these top-spec accessories as standard features, the Multistrada Enduro Pro also gets a new sand-brown colour scheme, as well as a dual tone seat colour. The engine remains the same as on other Multistrada 1200 models - a 1,198 cc, L-twin, Testastretta DVT engine which makes 157 bhp of power and 136 Nm of peak torque. The Ducati Multistrada 1200 and the Multistrada Enduro both get top-of-the-line electronics package, which includes Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering lights, Ducati Wheelie Control, semi-active Skyhook Suspension, cornering and regular ABS as well as a six-axis inertial measurement unit from Bosch.

