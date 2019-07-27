New Cars and Bikes in India

No-Deal Brexit Threatens UK Car Production, Industry Warns PM Johnson

Johnson, who took office earlier this week, is ramping up preparations for a potentially disorderly Brexit although he hopes to achieve a better agreement with the European Union.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Several major car companies have warned about the hit they would face in operations.

A no-deal Brexit is an existential threat to the British car industry and would risk output, a British car industry body warned new Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who took office earlier this week, is ramping up preparations for a potentially disorderly Brexit although he hopes to achieve a better agreement with the European Union.The Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Mike Hawes wrote to Johnson on Friday.

"We are highly integrated with Europe and a no-deal Brexit would result in huge tariff costs and disruption that would threaten production, as well as further undermining international investors' confidence in the UK," Hawes said in the letter."A no-deal Brexit presents an existential threat to our industry," he added.

Several major car companies have warned about the hit they would face to their operations of new tariffs and bureaucracy which could ruin just-in-time production.

0 Comments

Brexiteers have long argued that Europe's biggest economy, Germany, which exports hundreds of thousands of cars to Britain each year, would do its utmost to protect that trade.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 29.91 - 30.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8.27 - 10.18 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Tata Motors Showcases 7 New Public Transportation Vehicles At Prawaas 2019
Tata Motors Showcases 7 New Public Transportation Vehicles At Prawaas 2019
2019 BMW R 1250 GS Review
2019 BMW R 1250 GS Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities