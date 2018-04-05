NITI Aayog Proposes Formation Of Committee For Zero Emission Vehicles

To develop a strategy for zero emission vehicles, NITI Aayog has submitted a draft cabinet note to the Parliament proposing steps to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in India and accomplish the Centre's aim of going all-electric by 2030. Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that NITI Aayog has proposed the formation of six committees that will look in to different aspects required to create a sustainable ecosystem for EVs in India.

Also Read: 90 Per cent Indians Would Opt For An Electric Car Says Survey

"NITI Aayog has submitted a draft cabinet note on developing a strategy to scale up transformative mobility for uptake of zero emission vehicles and ancillary technology," Singh told PTI.

Also Read: EESL To Buy 20,000 Electric Vehicles By March 2019; Invest ₹ 2,400 Crore

On the think tanks proposition of installing committees, he said, "Each committee, to be headed by the respective secretaries, will decide issues pertaining to finalization of non-fiscal incentive; promotion of last mile connectivity; electric mobility in public transport; technology development of R&D electric mobility; charging infrastructure for electric mobility, and demand and supply side incentive.

Also Read: EESL To Invest Over ₹ 10,000 Crore In Andhra Pradesh; Produce 1 Lakh Electric Vehicles

In February this year, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that there is no need for a policy for electric vehicles (EVs) as an action plan has been prepared. Earlier this week, State-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) announced its plan to acquire close to 20,000 electric vehicles for government use with an investment of ₹ 2,400 crore. The order will see the government acquiring these EVs by March, 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.