Nissan Weighs Restarting China Production In Dongfeng Venture After February 10

Nissan plans to restart production citing government guidance and its assessment of the coronavirus epidemic.

Nissan's production plan is subject to change after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the days ahead

Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it is considering restarting production in China in its venture with Dongfeng Motor Group sometime after Feb. 10, citing government guidance and its assessment of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Japanese car maker also said production in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, will start sometime after Feb. 14.

The production plan is subject to change after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the days ahead, a company spokeswoman said. The virus outbreak has killed over 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears about global economic growth.



