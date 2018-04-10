Nissan To Showcase 3 Electric Vehicles At 2018 Auto China

Nissan will show three electric vehicles at Auto China 2018, and it will showcase the company's strength in this segment and these cars will add value to the highly competitive and growing Chinese market for electric vehicles. A new electric model will debut at Auto China 2018 in Beijing and take center stage alongside the new Nissan Leaf and the Nissan IMx KURO electric crossover concept vehicle.

The new model will help meet growing demand for electric cars in China and highlight Nissan's commitment to electrification under the company's midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022, and Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.'s 'Triple one' plan. Nissan will also showcase its e-POWER electrified powertrain technology.

The Nissan Leaf was introduced in October last year and it even won the 2018 World Green Car award at the New York International Auto Show recently. The model is the flagship of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and is the world's best-selling electric vehicle. The Nissan IMx KURO is making its China debut after being unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. This electric crossover concept vehicle strengthens the link between car and driver as a close, reliable partner that delivers a safer, more convenient and more exciting drive. The IMx KURO features Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle technology, the first system of its kind. The technology interprets signals from the driver's brain to help the vehicle's autonomous and manual systems learn from the driver.

We'll know more about the electric car which is to be showcased soon as the Auto China starts on April 25, 2018. So stay tuned for all the updates.

