Nissan To Lay Off 1,000 Mexican Workers, Cites Market Challenges

The layoffs will hit Nissans Cuernavaca and Aguascalientes manufacturing facilities.

Nissans North American vehicle sales dipped 8.4 percent during the second quarter.

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd will lay off about 1,000 workers in Mexico at two factories, citing “challenging market conditions,” the company said on Thursday. The layoffs will hit Nissan's Cuernavaca and Aguascalientes manufacturing facilities. The company is still determining how the cuts will be distributed across the two plants but has already begun laying off people in Aguascalientes, Herman Morfin, a spokesman for Nissan Mexico, told Reuters.

In a separate email, Brian Brockman, Nissan's director of corporate communications, wrote that Nissan would adjust its production levels “in response to challenging market conditions in Mexico.”

Nissan attributed its decision to a “decline suffered by the Mexican automotive industry,” driven by an increase in the costs of raw materials, among other factors. In May, the Japanese auto maker said it would reduce vehicle production by up to 20 percent in North America. The decision was a response to the company's declining profitability in the United States, the world's second-biggest auto market and Nissan's top market for sales.

Japanese auto makers have grappled with weak sedan sales in the United States as larger vehicles such as pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles grow more popular. Nissan's sales of the Versa sedan were down 30.7 percent from January through November, compared with the same period last year. Nissan's North American vehicle sales dipped 8.4 percent during the second quarter.



Renault and JMCG Announce An Agreement For Electric Vehicles In China
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two To Get Dual-Channel ABS From June 2019; Prices To Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Renault Kwid EV Starts Testing In China
TVS Launches Two New Scooter Tyre Patterns In India
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Luxury SUVs In India
Car Rental Company Fair Raises $385 Million In Softbank-Led Funding Round
Renault-Nissan Considered Secret Ghosn Payment Plan, Email Shows
Hyundai To Open Car Plant In Indonesia To Build EVs: Minister
Carlos Ghosn Detention Extension Rejected by Tokyo Court
Jawa Opens 3 New Dealerships In Bengaluru; Next One Coming Up In Delhi
2020 Audi Q7 Facelift Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing
Jawa Bikes To Come With Dual-Channel ABS
Honda 2Wheelers Sales Cross 40 Million Mark In India
KTM 790 Duke Bookings Open At Dealerships In India
