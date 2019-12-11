Nissan To Hike Prices Across Range By Up To 5 Per Cent From January 2020

Nissan India has announced that the company will be increasing prices across the Nissan and Datsun model range with effect from January 2020. The automaker has said that the prices will increase by up to five per cent across the models. The Japanese manufacturer has attributed the price hike due to increased costs. The price hike will vary between ₹ 10,000-50,000 across the Nissan and Datsun line-up, depending on the model. Meanwhile, buyers looking for a Nissan offering can lookout for a number of discounts and benefits that the carmaker has announced under Red Weekends sale.

Speaking on the hike, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "Nissan is committed to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan and Datsun brand with the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2020."

Under Nissan's Red Weekends, the company is offering a cash discount of ₹ 40,000 on the Nissan Kicks SUV, along with an exchange bonus up to ₹ 40,000 and corporate discounts up to ₹ 10,000. Those looking to upgrade from a two-wheeler to a Datsun redi-GO can also find attractive offers including benefits up to ₹ 65,000 without exchanging the two-wheeler. The recently launched Datsun GO CVT is being offered with an exchange bonus under Red Weekends. Lastly, customers also stand a chance to win gift vouchers amounting to ₹ 1 crore across Nissan and Datsun offerings.

The Datsun range starts at ₹ 2.79 lakh for the entry-level redi-GO, while the Nissan line-up starts with the Micra Active priced from ₹ 5.29 lakh. The company's recently launched Nissan Kicks is priced from ₹ 9.55 lakh and the Datsun CVT is priced from ₹ 5.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

