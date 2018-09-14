Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 8.48 Lakh

The Nissan Sunny Special edition comes equipped with NissanConnect and also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring for enhanced infotainment.

View Photos
The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol

At the onset of the festive season, Nissan India has launched a special edition of its compact sedan, the Sunny. The special edition of the car costs ₹ 8.48 lakh and it comes with a bunch of cosmetic updates. The Sunny Special Edition comes with a black roof wrap, new body decals and black wheel covers with new rear spoilers. It also comes with some feature additions to the cabin. The Nissan Sunny Special edition comes equipped with NissanConnect and also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring for enhanced infotainment.

Nissan Sunny

7.85 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Nissan Sunny
puc0nr28

The Nissan Sunny Special Edition comes with a black roof wrap

Advertisement

Thanks to the addition of NissanConnect, the Sunny now gets features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the safety and car security concerns, along with the well-being of drivers. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and 'Lead Me to Car' which guides passengers to their cars, add to the convenience features.

8mgd8f58

The Nissan Sunny Special Edition gets a 6.2 inch AVN system

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., "The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience."

dfor0f2g

The Nissan Sunny Special Edition also comes with black wheel covers

0 Comments

The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol. The petrol engine is paired to the X-Tronic CVT, while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Sunny with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Sunny
Nissan
Sunny
Fiat Linea
Fiat
Linea
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra
Verito
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat
Linea Classic
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
Verna
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen
Vento
Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid
Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris
Honda City
Honda
City
TAGS :
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Sunny Special Edition Nissan Sunny Sunny Nissan Sunny sedan

Latest News

Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh
Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Marks The End Of An Iconic Car
Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Marks The End Of An Iconic Car
Mahindra & Mahindra To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040
Mahindra & Mahindra To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040
Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.69 Lakh
Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.69 Lakh
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
F1: Formula 1 2021 Concept Car Image Leaked
F1: Formula 1 2021 Concept Car Image Leaked
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed
2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Production Ramped Up To Cut Down Waiting Period
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Production Ramped Up To Cut Down Waiting Period

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

77 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

89 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

71 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

23 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Nissan Sunny Alternatives

Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 15.29 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.56 - 16.29 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.85 - 16.29 Lakh *
View More
Explore Sunny
×
Explore Now
x
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities