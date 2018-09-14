Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh

The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol

At the onset of the festive season, Nissan India has launched a special edition of its compact sedan, the Sunny. The special edition of the car costs ₹ 8.48 lakh and it comes with a bunch of cosmetic updates. The Sunny Special Edition comes with a black roof wrap, new body decals and black wheel covers with new rear spoilers. It also comes with some feature additions to the cabin. The Nissan Sunny Special edition comes equipped with NissanConnect and also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring for enhanced infotainment.

Nissan Sunny 7.85 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Nissan Sunny Special Edition comes with a black roof wrap Advertisement

Thanks to the addition of NissanConnect, the Sunny now gets features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the safety and car security concerns, along with the well-being of drivers. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and 'Lead Me to Car' which guides passengers to their cars, add to the convenience features.

The Nissan Sunny Special Edition gets a 6.2 inch AVN system

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., "The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience."

The Nissan Sunny Special Edition also comes with black wheel covers

The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol. The petrol engine is paired to the X-Tronic CVT, while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.