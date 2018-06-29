Nissan Signs MoU With Kerala Government; To Establish New Digital Hub In India

Nissan Motor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Kerala to establish a new global center for its digital operations in India. The 'Nissan Digital Hub', will be the first of a number of software and information technology development centers in Asia, Europe and North America, which according to the company will comprehensively transform Nissan's business by placing digital technology at the heart of key operations and services. For this, the Kerala government has provided Nissan with 40 acres of land to allow the company to provide best-in-class user experiences, product development capabilities, security and connectivity for the growing use of autonomous, connected and electric vehicle technology.

"The new Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to drive Nissan's global digital transformation," said Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan. "This hub will help us develop and maintain a talented workforce in-house, to improve the way we serve our customers around the world."

According to the MoU, the first of this center will be in Technopark - a technology park owned by the government of Kerala in Trivandrum, before it moves to a permanent location in the city. Once fully operational, it will provide a range of in-house services to strengthen Nissan's digital capabilities in India and other global markets.

"Today, this landmark announcement marks the arrival of the first global brand to Kerala," said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister for the government of Kerala, who also holds the information technology portfolio and attended the MoU signing. "The center brings a great opportunity for both Nissan and the region. It will not only provide Nissan access to a skilled and dedicated workforce but also allow Kerala to showcase its significant potential as a base for global business."

The investment to build the new Digital Hub adds to Nissan's commitment to India, as together with its Alliance partner Renault, Nissan already has a large manufacturing plant outside Chennai with a potential annual capacity of 480,000 vehicles for the domestic market and exports. A global Alliance R&D center, also in Chennai, employs 7,000 engineers working on projects including vehicle and technology development.

