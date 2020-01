Nissan Says It Plans To Sell 1.6 Million Cars In China This Year

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday it planned to sell about 1.6 million vehicles in China, the world's biggest auto market.

Nissan sold 1.55 million vehicles last year in China, down 1.1 per cent from the previous year amid a prolonged auto sales slowdown.

