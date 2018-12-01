Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car

Nissan has revealed the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an electric race car with more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, in Tokyo. The car has been developed by Nissan's racing arm, Nismo, with its race technology know-how and it will make its official debut on December 2, 2018 at the annual Nismo Festival at Fuji International Speedway, appearing alongside Nissan's new Formula E electric race car.

With dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and an aggressive, restyled body shape, the purpose-built car is equipped with advanced battery technology and drivetrain components from the Nissan Leaf. Nissan plans to build six all-new Leaf Nismo RC vehicles to deploy around the world.

Powering the all-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC are two electric motors at opposite ends of the chassis. The motors produce 240 kilowatts combined (120 kW each) and 640 Nm of. They more than double the maximum power and the torque output of the previous Leaf Nismo RC, which was introduced in 2011. Drivetrain technology sourced from the new Nissan LEAF include the high-capacity lithium-ion battery and inverters.

Power is managed independently to each axle, instantly supplying torque to the tyre with the most grip to let the car maneuver quickly and efficiently around the track. Similar to the previous model, chassis weight balance has been optimized by the midship location of the battery pack, with the electric motors and inverters ideally placed over the front and rear tires.

The Leaf Nismo RC features a multitude of lightweight components and a full carbon-fiber racing monocoque structure, allowing it to tip the scales at just 1,220 kilograms. The power-to-weight ratio results in an impressive performance of zero to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds - 50% quicker than the previous model.

While the exterior of the all-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC is spiritually based on the original Leaf Nismo RC, it sports a more aggressive exterior. A long hood and Nissan's signature V-motion grille highlight the totally restyled front end. The distinctive silver-and-black paint scheme with Nismo red accents - similar to the Nissan Formula E car - make the Leaf Nismo RC seem like it's in constant motion, even when sitting still at the starting line.

The car's three-piece bodywork includes removable front and rear sections, fixed windows, LED headlights and tail lights, and an adjustable rear wing for ideal downforce on the tarmac. The model is slightly longer than its predecessor, with an overall length of 4,546 millimeters and a wheelbase that measures 2,750 millimeters. The all-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC will be on display at Formula E races and major shows and events around the world.

