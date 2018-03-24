Nissan Reveals Plans To Sell 1 Million Electrified Vehicles By 2022

Nissan Motor Company has announced its new mid-term plan of selling one million electrified vehicles globally by 2022. The plan also talks about company's plans on driving systems, vehicle connectivity and autonomous driving technology. The new mid-term plan also looks to increase annual revenue by 30 per cent, reaching a target of 16.5 trillion yen by the end of FY 2022. Also, the company aims to have an 8 per cent core operating profit margin and a cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. The idea is also to leverage the platform and powertrain assets of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to support company goals.

Apart from the stated, the company has also laid out a seven point plan which is as follows.

Develop eight new pure electric vehicles, inspired by the success of the new LEAF. Introduce an electric mini vehicle in Japan Offer 20 models in 20 markets with autonomous driving technology Reach 100 per cent connectivity for all of the company's brands which are Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun cars in some of the key markets. Launch an electric car offensive in China, using different brands. Offer electric options on new Infiniti models from 2021. Introduce an electric crossover, drawing inspiration from the Nissan IMx Concept.

Philippe Klein, Nissan's chief planning officer, said, "Our product and technology strategy is dedicated to positioning Nissan to lead the automotive, technology and business evolution. Our efforts are focused on delivering Nissan Intelligent Mobility, encompassing the three core elements of electrification, autonomous drive, connectivity and new mobility services."

Nissan's target is that 40 per cent of total sales in Japan should be of electrified vehicles, by 2022 and the same figure is expected to touch 50 per cent by 2025. Similarly, about 20-30 per cent of its total car sales in USA should be made of electrified vehicles by 2025 and in China, the percentage is targeted to be 35-40 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.