New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Motor's South Korean Unit Denies Report Of Pullout

Reports indicate that Nissan was considering exiting South Korea, as political and trade tensions between Tokyo and Seoul have led to a drop in Japanese product sales in the neighbouring country.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Nissan Korea has said it will overcome "difficulties" by revamping its operations in Korea.

Nissan Motor's South Korean unit on Monday denied an earlier media report that the automaker may be pulling out of the country.

The Financial Times reported this month that the Japanese automaker was considering exiting South Korea, as political and trade tensions between Tokyo and Seoul have led to a drop in Japanese product sales in the neighbouring country.

"We make it clear that Nissan Korea will continue its activities in South Korea, which is a strategically important market," Nissan Korea said in a statement.

0 Comments

Nissan Korea also said it will overcome "difficulties" by revamping its operations in Korea. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nissan models

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra
₹ 6.85 - 8.54 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.85 - 10.88 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.48 Crore *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 34 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 34 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.69 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.69 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities