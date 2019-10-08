New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Motor Company Appoints New CEO And COO

Nissan Motor has appointed Makoto Uchida as the new CEO and Ashwani Gupta as the new COO of the company.

| Published:
Highlights

  • Nissan has appointed new personnel at the senior level management.
  • It has appointed Makoto Uchida as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
  • Ashwani Gupta is the Japanese carmaker's chief operating officer (COO).

Nissan Motor Company has appointed Makoto Uchida as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Uchida has been serving as a senior vice president in the company along with being the president of Dongfeng Motor Company. The Japanese carmaker has also appointed Ashwani Gupta as chief operating officer (COO) and representative executive officer. Gupta has been serving as chief operating officer (COO) at Mitsubishi Motors. Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki has been appointed to the position of vice-chief operating officer, reporting to Gupta.

Speaking on the appointment, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Yasushi Kimura said, "The board concluded that Uchida is the right leader to drive the business forward. Nissan's Nomination Committee led the nomination process and assessed candidates thoroughly in line with the new three-committee governance structure established in June. We expect Uchida to lead the company as one team, immediately focus on the recovery of the business and revitalize the company. We look forward to Gupta and Seki fully leveraging their expertise and experience to support the new CEO." Both Uchida and Gupta will be taking on their positions from January 1, 2020.

