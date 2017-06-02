The 2017 Nissan Micra with new features has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Not be confused with the new generation Micra that is now on sale internationally, Nissan India continues to sell the current generation model in the country and the update is the automaker's tryst to keep the model relevant amidst a host of offerings in the segment.

The MY2017 Nissan Micra gets automatic headlamps with follow-me function, along with rain sensing wipers and sporty orange accents added to the cabin. There are no changes to the styling on the hatchback, which remains the same since the facelifted version arrived in 2013.

Engine options on the Nissan Micra get no changes either with power coming from the 1.2-litre petrol motor churning 73 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque, while there is also the 1.5-litre diesel that belts out 63 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Both power mills are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol continues to get the CVT X-Tronic automatic transmission.