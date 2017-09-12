Nissan India has teamed up with United Colours of Benetton to launch the new Nissan Micra Fashion Edition at a price of ₹ 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Micra Fashion Edition gets a few cosmetic changes, but the model gets no mechanical updates. The Nissan Micra will continue to be powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol and the 1.5 litre diesel engine options. The new Fashion Edition is being seen as a refreshing cosmetic update just ahead of the festive season, as car makers gear up for more footfalls at dealerships and increased sales.

Nissan Micra 6.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The special edition has been marketed under the tag name "Runs on Fashion" and Nissan India hopes the festive season will help ramp up some sales volumes for the Micra. The Nissan Micra has one of been the more successful models for Nissan India. In the last financial year (2016-17), Nissan India sold over 80,000 Micra cars in India, and exported a total of over 70,000 cars.

The new Nissan Micra Fashion Limited Edition is based on the Micra XL CVT variant, and features new body decals on the side and the roofs, black door mirrors with designer stripes, new designer floor mats, Benetton-signature heaadrest covers and seats with orange stitching. Moreover, the first 500 customers of the new Micra Fashion Limited Edition will receive a hamper with exclusive Benetton personal accessories, such as belts and wallets etc. Along with Nissan Connect platform, customers also get a three-year free service package. Owners can also avail the 5-year extended warranty package.

Nissan India has last updated the Micra with some new features in June 2017. However, Nissan has not yet launched the all-new Micra which is already on sales in some international markets. The current Nissan Micra continues to be powered by the 1.2 litre petrol engine which makes 73 bhp and 104 Nm of torque. The diesel variant of the Nissan Micra is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine, which makes 63 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. The Nissan Micra gets either a five-speed manual transmission or an optional CVT X-Tronic automatic transmission on the petrol models.

