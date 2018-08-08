Nissan Micra And Micra Active Get Silent Updates For 2018

Nissan India has silently updated the Micra and Micra Active hatchbacks for 2018 with new features. While the features aren't exactly revolutionary, they do add more convenience features and improved safety over current versions on sale. The updated Nissan Micra now comes with dual airbags as standard across the range, while ABS has been given a miss on the base trim. The car also gets a new 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Mirror link for navigation, rear parking sensors and reverse parking camera, but misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Aesthetically, the 2018 Micra does not get any visual changes but you do see ORVM integrated turn indicators and a new spoiler as part of the update.

With respect to the 2018 Nissan Micra Active, the hatchback also comes with dual airbags offered as standard across the range while ABS is offered only on the range-topping XV trim. The 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been carried over and the car also comes with rear parking sensors.

The 2017 Nissan Micra continues to carry over the current set of features including auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto climate control, steering mounted controls and more. Similarly, the 2018 Micra Active comes with height adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry, steering mounted audio controls and manual air-conditioning.

Power on the Nissan Micra comes from the 1.2-litre petrol with 76 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque, while there's also the 1.5-litre diesel churning out 63 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. The Micra is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit as an option. The Micra Active is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that de-tuned for 67 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired only to a 5-speed manual.

Prices for the 2018 Nissan Micra start at ₹ 6.19 lakh for the XL CVT, going up to ₹ 7.60 lakh for the diesel XL Comfort. The Micra Active is priced from ₹ 4.73 lakh for the XL grade and goes up to ₹ 5.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the XV A grade.

