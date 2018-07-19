Nissan Leaf Nismo Revealed; To Go On Sale In Japan

Nissan has announced that the Leaf Nismo will go on sale from July 31, 2018 in Japan.

Nissan has announced that the Leaf Nismo will go on sale from July 31, 2018 in Japan. Now, we've already seen this in the concept form last year at the Tokyo Motor Show. Back then, the Leaf had a chunkier front bumper, a red spoiler lip and trapezoidal LED clusters, well, the production version carries all of that. The world's best-selling electric car now gets a sporty image and the performance of the Nismo road car series.

Nissan Leaf ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Nissan Leaf Nismo features a custom tuning computer for more responsive acceleration, custom tyres and suspension for improved handling and ride comfort, and stylish exterior and interior design.

The Leaf Nismo comes with custom 18-inch aluminium wheels that minimize air resistance. Advertisement

The Leaf Nismo is based on the new Nissan Leaf but gets a considerable number of changes. It gets the characteristic layered double wings of the Nismo road car series, improving downforce without compromising drag coefficient. Signaling the high-performance driving provided by its low centre of gravity, the exterior also includes custom 18-inch aluminium wheels that minimize air resistance.

There will be nine available body colours include the Nismo series' custom Brilliant Silver /Super Black two-tone and the Dark Metal Grey/Super Black two-tone.

The cabin of the Nissan Leaf Nismo comes with a host of changes to give it a sporty character

The Leaf Nismo gets a custom suspension system which provides a comfortable ride and stable handling. Its custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control (cornering stabilization system) provide high stability and lane-tracing abilities.

The cabin too receives a sporty credentials as it gets Nismo's custom red accents, including the three-spoke steering wheel with a red centre mark. The instrument panel features a custom carbon-like finish, and the electronic shift has a gun metal chrome finish.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.