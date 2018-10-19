Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison

The Nissan Kicks SUV was showcased yesterday and it was the first time that we got to see the India-spec model. The Kicks is the third SUV to be introduced into India; the first two being the X-Trail and the Terrano. The Terrano might not have enjoyed much success in the country, but Nissan India is banking on the Kicks SUV to establish itself as a formidable player in the Indian automotive industry. The company has big plans for its growth here and the Kicks SUV will play a keen role in helping the Japanese car maker achieve this goal. The Kicks is a compact SUV and will sit above the Terrano. Though the badge is one that Nissan uses globally, the Kicks coming to India has been developed for India and in India. The company's design centre in Chennai, has had a lot to do with the design of the car so as to make it India specific. While the global spec version of the Kicks is based on the V platform, the India version of the car continues to be built on the B0 platform and that means it's built on the same platform as the Terrano and the Renault Captur.

The Kicks SUV will be launched in India in January 2019 and though there are very few details that the company has provided, it will go up against the likes of the Renault Captur and even the segment leader - the Hyundai Creta. We take a look at the specifications of the cars to see where the new entrant - Kicks - stands in comparison to these established players

The Nissan Kicks SUV gets a tall stance and new 17 inch alloy wheels

As we told you earlier, this is the India-spec model of the Kicks is longer, wider and taller than the one sold globally and this puts the Kicks in a formidable position in comparison to its rivals. Among the three cars, the Nissan Kicks is the longest. At 4384 mm in length, the Kicks SUV is longer than even the Renault Captur (a car which is based on the same platform as the Kicks). The Captur is 4329 mm long while the Hyundai Creta comes in third place with a length of 4270 mm which is close to more than 100 mm shorter than the Kicks.

As far as width is concerned, the Kicks and the Captur have identical figures of 1813 mm. The Hyundai Creta falls short in this department too as it's just 1780 mm wide. However, where the Creta garners some points is the height department. The Creta is taller than the Captur by a good 11 mm, however, Nissan has been able to better that too. Now, here you would expect to be as tall as the Captur but it isn't; it's taller. The Kicks SUV stands tall at 1656 mm which is 37 mm more than the Renault Captur and 26 mm more than the Creta.

The Renault Captur is based on the same B0 platform as the Nissan Kicks

As far as wheelbase is concerned, the Captur and the Kicks again have identical numbers - 2673 mm which is 83 mm more than what the Creta has to offer. We wait to see how Nissan plays with the seating position and if the extra length translates into more space for rear seat passengers or boot space.

The Hyundai Creta comes with a host of features and more powerful engines too

There's a lot yet to be known about the Kicks and that includes engine options and feature offerings. We expect the engines to be carried forward from the Captur and these will be the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that do duty on the Terrano and Captur - 104 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol and the 108 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the petrol is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox the diesel gets a 6-speed gearbox for the diesel option. Here we expect Nissan to bring in a CVT option but that has yet to be finalised but this will certainly put it right up there. It will however, not be the most powerful car in the lot as the Creta is available with a choice of 3 engine options, namely, 1.4-litre CRDi diesel that makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel that develops 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque and the 1.6-litre VTVT petrol engine that makes 121 bhp and develops 155 Nm. The 1.4-litre diesel only gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.6-litre diesel and the 1.6-litre petrol models can be bought either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

