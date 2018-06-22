Nissan Kicks To Be Launched In India; Details Revealed

The Nissan Kicks Compact SUV made its global debut in 2016, and was first showcased in concept form in 2014 based on the 2012 Nissan EXTREM concept, was intended to sell primarily in Brazilian and other Latin American automotive markets. We've always been saying that Nissan has to bring the SUV to India and well, it looks like those prayers have been answered. Nissan plans to launch the Kicks SUV in India in December this year and that's a big announcement coming from the Japanese car maker.

The Kicks SUV sold in international markets is based on Nissan's V platform, but we expect the one coming to India to be based on the M0, a platform which is currently used by Renault for the Duster, Lodgy and even the Captur. If the platform is shared amongst the aforementioned cars, then components and parts will shared from the same bin as well. There will then be no need to create a separate assembly line for the Kicks which also helps in increasing localisation of content and therefore helps to keep the prices competitive when compared to its rivals.

The Nissan Kicks will have its own bodyshell and will not be a rebadged model

So, expect engines and transmissions too to be shared with the Renault models and the 1.5-litre K9K diesel will make its way under the hood of the car. We expect the 1.6-litre petrol to make its way into the car too but that might be launched next year. The existing drivetrains will help to enhance economies of scale.

The Nissan Kicks SUV will be positioned above the Terrano

The Nissan Kicks looks really sharp and the overall styling and design language will sit well with Indian buyers. This time around, it will have its own design when it comes to India and there'll be no rebadging as with previous cars. There are a lot of features that the Kicks boasts such as a 7-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control and 4 cameras to help park and manoeuvre the car through tight spots. Indians love cars with lots of features and gadgets.

The Nissan Kicks will be priced at a premium and will be positioned above the Terrano. This means that it'll go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and even the Mahindra XUV500 and we'll see the compact SUV segment kick into high gear with the introduction of yet another car.

