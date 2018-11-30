Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India

Nissan is all set to launch the Kicks SUV in India in January but the finaly stages of testing for the SUV continues. We'll be driving the car next month and we'll find out more about it, but the Kicks SUV was caught testing in India. While globally the Kicks has been on sale for a while now, the India-spec model will be a lot different from the international model for it's based on the B0 platform as the Terrano, compared to the former that is based on Nissan's V platform. The India-spec Nissan Kicks will mainly compete in India with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India

Nissan Kicks ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Nissan Kicks for India is bigger in terms of dimensions compared to the global spec variant

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is being developed at the new Nissan Design Centre and will be manufactured at Renault and Nissan's jointly owned plant, both located in Chennai. This particular model is also bigger than its global counterpart in terms of dimensions, measuring 4384 mm in length, 1813 mm in width, and 1656 mm in height. The SUV will come with a wheelbase of 2673 mm and a ground clearance in excess of 200 mm.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks Launch Details Revealed

The car that was spotted boasted of a new colour - Red, which actually looks pretty good on the car. The new Nissan Kicks will get both a petrol and diesel engine option. Powertrains are expected to stay the same as those on the likes of the Nissan Terrano, Renault Duster and Renault Captur. That said, Nissan must have an automatic option for the Kicks at the time of launch in order to grab that ever growing market. We expect the Nissan Kicks to be priced at about Rs 11-16 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Image Courtesy: Power Stroke PS

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.