The Indian-spec Nissan Kicks SUV will be bigger than the internationally sold model and is based on the B0 platform that underpins the Renault Duster and Captur, as well as the Nissan Terrano.

Nissan Kicks India Unveil Live Updates; Images, Features, Specifications View Photos
Nissan Kicks, the all-new compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker is all set to make its India debut today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. Slated to be launched in January 2019, the all-new Kicks set to be showcased here is the India-spec model which will be different from the already revealed global spec model which was showcased last year in Brazil. Nissan says that the new Indian-spec Kicks SUV will be bigger than the internationally sold model and has been designed based on the B0 platform that also underpins the Renault Duster and Captur, as well as the Nissan Terrano.

The Nissan Kicks has been developed at the new Nissan Design Centre, located in Chennai. Furthermore, the India-bound Kicks will also be slightly bigger than its international counterpart and is expected to come with a roomier cabin, and a bunch of technical features for connectivity that will be specific to the Indian market.

However, the styling, for the most part, will be very similar to the Kicks sold in the Brazilian market, as indicated by the recently released teaser sketch. The Kicks will come with the company's signature V-motion grille, large sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, along with a wide central airdam and LED foglamps on either end. The rear, on the other hand, will come with a set of sharp LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate, and a beefy rear bumper with diffuser. We also expect the India-bound kicks to retain the floating roof design with dual tone colour treatment.

Oct 18, 2018
2018 Nissan Kicks SUV
The Kicks that will be launched in India will be based on the B0 platform that spawns the Renault Captur but we wait to know more about what else it shares with the Renault. 
Oct 18, 2018
Nissan Kicks First Pictures
The Nissan Kicks SUV is all set to be showcased today in India for the first time and we are at the venue covering it as it happens
Oct 18, 2018
Nissan Kicks Expected Price
The new Nissan Kicks should be priced at about Rs 11-16 lakhs (ex-showroom) and will be available with both petrol and diesel options similar to the ones found on the Nissan Terrano.
Oct 18, 2018
Nissan Kicks Dimensions
The Nissan Kicks SUV sold globally is 4295 mm long, 1760 mm wide and the wheelbase stands at 2619 mm. Now, these dimensions will differ in the India-specific model. Expect the length to be around 30 mm more, and the wheelbase too will go up by almost 54 mm, which means there will be more space between the wheels and that also translates into more legroom for the rear passengers.
Oct 18, 2018
Nissan Kicks SUV: Rivals
The Nissan Kicks SUV will be positioned above the Terrano and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur
Oct 18, 2018
Nissan Kicks Launch Date
The new Nissan Kicks will be launched in India in January 2019 and will be slightly different from the one that is sold internationally.