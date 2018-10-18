Nissan Kicks India Unveil Live Updates; Images, Features, Specifications

Nissan Kicks, the all-new compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker is all set to make its India debut today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. Slated to be launched in January 2019, the all-new Kicks set to be showcased here is the India-spec model which will be different from the already revealed global spec model which was showcased last year in Brazil. Nissan says that the new Indian-spec Kicks SUV will be bigger than the internationally sold model and has been designed based on the B0 platform that also underpins the Renault Duster and Captur, as well as the Nissan Terrano.

Also Read: Nissan Announces New Strategy For India With Kicks SUV To Lead Charge

The Nissan Kicks has been developed at the new Nissan Design Centre, located in Chennai. Furthermore, the India-bound Kicks will also be slightly bigger than its international counterpart and is expected to come with a roomier cabin, and a bunch of technical features for connectivity that will be specific to the Indian market.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

However, the styling, for the most part, will be very similar to the Kicks sold in the Brazilian market, as indicated by the recently released teaser sketch. The Kicks will come with the company's signature V-motion grille, large sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, along with a wide central airdam and LED foglamps on either end. The rear, on the other hand, will come with a set of sharp LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate, and a beefy rear bumper with diffuser. We also expect the India-bound kicks to retain the floating roof design with dual tone colour treatment.