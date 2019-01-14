New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019

Nissan India has announced that it will begin the delivery of the new Kicks SUV in India this month itself.

View Photos
The Nissan Kicks is built on the Renault Duster platform in India

Highlights

  • The Nissan Kicks will be launched on January 22, 2019
  • It will go up against the Hyundai Creta & Renault Captur
  • It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol & diesel engines as the Renault Duster

If you have booked a Nissan Kicks SUV, you have reasons to rejoice. Nissan promises that the deliveries of the Kicks SUV will begin in January 2019 itself and the bigger 'kicker' is that 500 lucky customers will have a chance to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup in England this year. The lucky customers will be chosen via a lucky draw. The company has already started dispatching the Kicks SUV to dealerships across the country and since the bookings started in December 2018, Nissan says that the response has been pretty good. One can book the Nissan Kicks online as well, by paying a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The Nissan Kicks will officially be launched in India on January 22, 2019 and will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Comparison Review

Nissan Kicks

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

fkev65h4

(The Nissan Kicks Gets gets leather upholstery inside the cabin)

Globally, the Kicks is built on the Micra platform but for India, Nissan will be manufacturing the Kicks on the Renault Duster's M0 platform but with a few updates. Without a doubt, the new Kicks is a looker! We really like its sharp, upright styling with edgy lines. The V-shaped grille with a thick chrome border and those sweptback headlamps give the Kicks a rather stylish appearance. Viewed in profile, the crossover stance with that Orange roof and grey body adds a youthful and a sporty demeanour to the SUV. The 17-inch alloys along with a ground clearance of 210 mm add that SUV flair to the overall crossover-like stance.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks First Drive Review

a66q736k

(The Kicks uses the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Renault Duster)

The Kicks also gets a whole bunch of features starting with the LED projector headlamps, which light up the roads very well in the dark. The headlamps are automatic and the fog lamps up front also light up at corners. Step inside and you see the sumptuous leather upholstery all around the cabin which oozes premium-ness. There is a lovely 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers smartphone integration in the form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is auto climate control on offer along with cruise control as well. In terms of safety and driver assists, Nissan offers 4 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill start assist and a first-in-segment 360 degree camera view too. So, parking in and out of tight spaces becomes a much easier. The front seats are well-bolstered and supportive and the passengers in the rear will be comfortable too.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know

0 Comments

The Nissan Kicks gets either a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel with 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic on offer at present.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Nissan cars in India Nissan Kicks Nissan kicks compact SUV Nissan Kicks All You need to know

Latest News

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities