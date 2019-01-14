Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019

If you have booked a Nissan Kicks SUV, you have reasons to rejoice. Nissan promises that the deliveries of the Kicks SUV will begin in January 2019 itself and the bigger 'kicker' is that 500 lucky customers will have a chance to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup in England this year. The lucky customers will be chosen via a lucky draw. The company has already started dispatching the Kicks SUV to dealerships across the country and since the bookings started in December 2018, Nissan says that the response has been pretty good. One can book the Nissan Kicks online as well, by paying a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The Nissan Kicks will officially be launched in India on January 22, 2019 and will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Comparison Review

Nissan Kicks ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The Nissan Kicks Gets gets leather upholstery inside the cabin)

Globally, the Kicks is built on the Micra platform but for India, Nissan will be manufacturing the Kicks on the Renault Duster's M0 platform but with a few updates. Without a doubt, the new Kicks is a looker! We really like its sharp, upright styling with edgy lines. The V-shaped grille with a thick chrome border and those sweptback headlamps give the Kicks a rather stylish appearance. Viewed in profile, the crossover stance with that Orange roof and grey body adds a youthful and a sporty demeanour to the SUV. The 17-inch alloys along with a ground clearance of 210 mm add that SUV flair to the overall crossover-like stance.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks First Drive Review

(The Kicks uses the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Renault Duster)

The Kicks also gets a whole bunch of features starting with the LED projector headlamps, which light up the roads very well in the dark. The headlamps are automatic and the fog lamps up front also light up at corners. Step inside and you see the sumptuous leather upholstery all around the cabin which oozes premium-ness. There is a lovely 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers smartphone integration in the form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is auto climate control on offer along with cruise control as well. In terms of safety and driver assists, Nissan offers 4 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill start assist and a first-in-segment 360 degree camera view too. So, parking in and out of tight spaces becomes a much easier. The front seats are well-bolstered and supportive and the passengers in the rear will be comfortable too.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know

The Nissan Kicks gets either a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel with 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic on offer at present.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.