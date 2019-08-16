Nissan Kicks, Datsun GO And GO+ Models To Get CVT Automatic Option Soon

All three models - Datsun GO, GO+ and Nissan Kicks currently only comes in manual option

Addressing the growing demand for automatic cars in India, Nissan will soon launch CVT automatic options for the Datsun GO, GO+ MPV, and Nissan Kicks soon. Recently, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan India, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, said that the GO and GO+ will get CVT options before the festive season, while the Nissan Kicks will get the same by the end of 2019. When reached out to Nissan to confirm the report, we were told while Datsun's GO and GO+ models will get CVT option this festive season, but the Kicks CVT is still under consideration.

Datsun GO and GO+ come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox

Facelifted versions of both, the Datsun GO hatchback and the GO+ 7-seater MPV, were launched in India last year, in October, while the Nissan Kicks was launched early this year in January. The former two come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 67 bhp and develop 104 Nm of peak torque. As of now, the motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Nissan Kicks, on the other hand, comes with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre K9K diesel engines. The petrol motor makes 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed gearbox while the diesel gets a 6-speed unit.

The Nissan Kicks, on the other hand, comes with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre K9K diesel engines

All three cars have only been offered in a manual option so far, but by adding a CVT option to the mix will certainly make the GO twins and the Kicks SUV a lot more attractive package. The addition of the CVT unit now is likely to improve the overall sales as well, banking on the festive mood. Recently Nissan also introduced a new base variant, XE, for the diesel Kicks, priced at 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), equipped with several creature comforts, which is also expected to improve the numbers.

As of now, Nissan India has sold over 3000 units of the Kicks in India, while the Datsun GO and GO+ have accounted for 3,988 and 3,450 units respectively. Average sales for all three cars are around 300 to 350 units a month.

