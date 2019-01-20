New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Kicks Brochure Leaked

The new Nissan Kicks line-up in India will have four variants and 12 colour options across the range.

View Photos
The India-spec Nissan Kicks is larger in dimensions than the global model.

Highlights

  • The Nissan Kicks will be offered in four variants.
  • There will be 12 colour options available across variants.
  • Both the petrol and diesel engine will be a 1.5-litre motor.

It's just days left to the launch of the all-new Nissan Kicks and the brochure of the upcoming compact SUV has surfaced online. The new Kicks will be launched with four variants- XL, XV, XV Pre and the top-spec XV Pre (O) both in the petrol and diesel range. While the top-end XV Pre (O) is sure to get the most bells and whistles, even the base XL trim in this new one is pretty well packed. It gets features such as LED daytime running lights, height adjust for the driver's seat, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system which is linked to four speakers for the audio output.

Also Read: Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta

Nissan Kicks

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

dspjp8dg Nissan is offering the Kicks with a total of 12 colour options

The top-end XV (O) variant of the Kicks is equipped with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera view which is a segment first feature and a big aid to nip through tight spots or while parking. Nissan is offering the Kicks with a total of 12 colour options- Pearl White, Blade Silver, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Deep Blue Pearl, Night Shade and Fire Red while the top end variant also get dual-tone finish as optional such as  white with orange roof, white with black roof, grey with orange roof and red with black roof.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is larger in dimensions than the outgoing model and is underpinned by the MO platform which is also shared by the Renault Captur, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano. There will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine in the new Kicks which will produce 108 bhp and 248 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. While there will be no automatic at the start, Nissan is considering introducing it at a later date. The petrol Nissan Kicks will also get a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will produce 104 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. We have seen both the engines already doing duty under the hood of several Nissan and Renault models in India like the Duster, Terrano, Captur and even the Lodgy.

0 Comments

Image Source: Team-BHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Nissan Kicks Nissan Kicks Variants Nissan Kicks Features Nissan Kicks Brochure

Latest News

Nissan Kicks Brochure Leaked
Nissan Kicks Brochure Leaked
Ashima Duggal And Amrita Shergill Win Divas On Wheels Rally 2019
Ashima Duggal And Amrita Shergill Win Divas On Wheels Rally 2019
2019 Hyundai Elite i20 Receives Major Feature Updates
2019 Hyundai Elite i20 Receives Major Feature Updates
2019 BMW R 1250 GS: All You Need To Know
2019 BMW R 1250 GS: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Jimny Monster Truck Showcased At 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
Suzuki Jimny Monster Truck Showcased At 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
Volkswagen Group India To Reveal Concept SUV Based On MQB A0 Platform In 2020
Volkswagen Group India To Reveal Concept SUV Based On MQB A0 Platform In 2020
Skoda And Volkswagen Group India Inaugurate New Technology Centre In Pune
Skoda And Volkswagen Group India Inaugurate New Technology Centre In Pune
Ashima Duggal & Amrita Shergill Lead In All-Women Divas On Wheels Rally Day 1
Ashima Duggal & Amrita Shergill Lead In All-Women Divas On Wheels Rally Day 1
Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison
Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020

Latest Cars

7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Hyundai Elite i20 Receives Major Feature Updates
2019 Hyundai Elite i20 Receives Major Feature Updates
2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Ride Review
2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Ride Review
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities