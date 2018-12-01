New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

As the official car of the World Cup, the Nissan Kicks will go on a trophy tour in India, carrying the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy across eight major cities.

View Photos
As the Official Car, Nissan Kicks will carry the World Cup Trophy during its tour across India

The all-new Nissan Kicks is gearing up to be launched in India soon, and Nissan India has been actively promoting the compact SUV to keep the buzz alive. Now, the company has announced that the new Nissan Kicks will be the official car for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is slated to be held from 30 May to 14 July 2019 and will be hosted by England and Wales. As the official car of the World Cup, the Nissan Kicks will go on a trophy tour in India, carrying the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy across eight major cities. Starting from Mumbai, the new Kicks will be covering Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi/NCR.

Also Read: 2018 Nissan Kicks First Drive Review

Nissan Kicks

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

Talking about the Nissan-ICC association and the Trophy Tour in India, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said, "Cricket in India is much more than just a sport. And we take pride in being an integral part of this sport which unites the nation together. As the official car, NEW Nissan KICKS makes a debut for our consumers in the country and is proud to drive the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour to millions of fans across India".

a36bo9j8

The Nissan Kicks SUV will be launched in India in early 2019

Also Read: Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India

This is not the first time that Nissan has partnered with ICC. In fact, the Japanese automaker has had an 8-year partnership with the International Cricket Council, as part of its commitment to the most exciting and innovative global sports, which also includes the UEFA Champions League, City Football Group and FIA Formula E.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019

As part of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the new Nissan Kicks will be making its first public appearance ahead of launch, giving consumers an opportunity to see the car up close. Slated to be launched in India early next year, possibly January 2019, the new Nissan Kicks will be a lot different from the European-spec Kicks. Unlike the latter, which is based on the V platform, the India-spec Kicks will be based on the Terrano's B0 platform and will be bigger than its European counterpart. The SUV also gets new styling and features suited for the Indian market and it's likely to share its engine options with the Terrano.

0 Comments

Upon launch, the new Nissan Kicks will be competing with the likes of the Nissan Terrano, Hyundai Creta, and Renault Captur. We expect the Nissan Kicks to be priced at about Rs 11-16 lakhs (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Nissan India Nissan Kicks ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup

Latest News

Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Ericsson And Volvo Cars Sign 5-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal
Ericsson And Volvo Cars Sign 5-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018
2018 L.A. Auto Show: 2020 Mercedes AMG GT Unveiled
2018 L.A. Auto Show: 2020 Mercedes AMG GT Unveiled
Seon Seob Kim To Replace YK Koo As Head Of Hyundai India Operations
Seon Seob Kim To Replace YK Koo As Head Of Hyundai India Operations
Jawa Dealerships To Start Operations By Mid-December 2018
Jawa Dealerships To Start Operations By Mid-December 2018
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Revealed At The LA Auto Show
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Revealed At The LA Auto Show
New Tata Harrier Teasers Reveal 6-Speed Manual Gearbox And Cooled Glovebox
New Tata Harrier Teasers Reveal 6-Speed Manual Gearbox And Cooled Glovebox
Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India
Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India
Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know
Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know
Jaguar Land Rover To Lay Off Staff Temporarily At UK Plant
Jaguar Land Rover To Lay Off Staff Temporarily At UK Plant
BMW Mulls Converting Hybrids To Electric Only Mode In Polluted Cities
BMW Mulls Converting Hybrids To Electric Only Mode In Polluted Cities
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.13 lakh
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.13 lakh

Latest Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Review
2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Review
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities