Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

The all-new Nissan Kicks is gearing up to be launched in India soon, and Nissan India has been actively promoting the compact SUV to keep the buzz alive. Now, the company has announced that the new Nissan Kicks will be the official car for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is slated to be held from 30 May to 14 July 2019 and will be hosted by England and Wales. As the official car of the World Cup, the Nissan Kicks will go on a trophy tour in India, carrying the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy across eight major cities. Starting from Mumbai, the new Kicks will be covering Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi/NCR.

Talking about the Nissan-ICC association and the Trophy Tour in India, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said, "Cricket in India is much more than just a sport. And we take pride in being an integral part of this sport which unites the nation together. As the official car, NEW Nissan KICKS makes a debut for our consumers in the country and is proud to drive the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour to millions of fans across India".

The Nissan Kicks SUV will be launched in India in early 2019

This is not the first time that Nissan has partnered with ICC. In fact, the Japanese automaker has had an 8-year partnership with the International Cricket Council, as part of its commitment to the most exciting and innovative global sports, which also includes the UEFA Champions League, City Football Group and FIA Formula E.

As part of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the new Nissan Kicks will be making its first public appearance ahead of launch, giving consumers an opportunity to see the car up close. Slated to be launched in India early next year, possibly January 2019, the new Nissan Kicks will be a lot different from the European-spec Kicks. Unlike the latter, which is based on the V platform, the India-spec Kicks will be based on the Terrano's B0 platform and will be bigger than its European counterpart. The SUV also gets new styling and features suited for the Indian market and it's likely to share its engine options with the Terrano.

Upon launch, the new Nissan Kicks will be competing with the likes of the Nissan Terrano, Hyundai Creta, and Renault Captur. We expect the Nissan Kicks to be priced at about Rs 11-16 lakhs (ex-showroom).

