New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know

The Nissan Kicks SUV will take on the Hyundai Creta and will be launched in India in January 2019. The new SUV for India from the Japanese automaker will come loaded with features

View Photos
The Nissan Kicks will be available in both petrol and diesel variants

Nissan is all set to launch the Kicks SUV in India in January 2019 and we've already told you that the company has kick started bookings for the car from December 14, 2018. The Kicks is all set to be targeted at an audience that Nissan has tried their hands at with the Terrano, but we know for a fact that it's more upmarket and filled to the brim with features, which makes the distinction between the cars very evident. The Kicks that will be launched in India is different from the one we've driven in Dubai recently. To begin with, it's longer and is based on a different platform altogether. But there's a lot we now know about the car ahead of its launch

0 Comments

Also Read: Nissan Kicks First Drive Review

Nissan Kicks

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

Here's All You Need To Know About The Nissan Kicks

  1. Nissan India is all set to launch the Kicks SUV in India in January 2019 and bookings for the car have already been opened for a token amount of ₹ 25,000 across all Nissan dealerships in India
  2. The Nissan Kicks is based on the same Renault Duster/Captur or Nissan Terrano platform underneath but probably has the best looking body of the lot in terms of sheer design. And Nissan's Indian design studio had a lot to do with that too.
    ps2226e4
  3. It has SUV like butch design up front and in the rear and gets a large in-your-face grille too. All in all, the stance on the new Kicks is most certainly something that a lot of Indian buyers will appreciate - especially with those 17-inch wheels.
  4. You get a large touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with inbuilt navigation. It also gets a 360 degree camera setup and even cooler is the smartwatch integration on the new Nissan Kicks.
  5. Other features include 4 airbags on top spec models along with the likes of ESC and traction control as standard safety features. The Nissan Kicks also get cruise control, hill start assist and cornering lights.
    t41e901
  6. Under the bonner, the Nissan Kicks gets either a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel with 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic on offer.
  7. The Nissan Kicks is 4384 mm long, 1813 mm wide, 1615 mm high and its wheelbase stands at 2673 mm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Nissan Kicks All You need to know Nissan Kicks SUV Kicks SUV Nissan India Kicks

Latest News

Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know
Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time
Tesla Is Aggressively Setting Up Fast Chargers Globally
Tesla Is Aggressively Setting Up Fast Chargers Globally
Shell Subsidiary Receives Oil Products Wholesale License In China
Shell Subsidiary Receives Oil Products Wholesale License In China
Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT
Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS Twin Disc Spotted At Dealership
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS Twin Disc Spotted At Dealership
Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai
Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai
New Car Launches Aid Carmakers To Sustain Growth In December 2018
New Car Launches Aid Carmakers To Sustain Growth In December 2018
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018
Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes
TVS Registers 6 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
TVS Registers 6 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility
Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities