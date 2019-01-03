Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know

Nissan is all set to launch the Kicks SUV in India in January 2019 and we've already told you that the company has kick started bookings for the car from December 14, 2018. The Kicks is all set to be targeted at an audience that Nissan has tried their hands at with the Terrano, but we know for a fact that it's more upmarket and filled to the brim with features, which makes the distinction between the cars very evident. The Kicks that will be launched in India is different from the one we've driven in Dubai recently. To begin with, it's longer and is based on a different platform altogether. But there's a lot we now know about the car ahead of its launch

Also Read: Nissan Kicks First Drive Review

Nissan Kicks ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Here's All You Need To Know About The Nissan Kicks

Nissan India is all set to launch the Kicks SUV in India in January 2019 and bookings for the car have already been opened for a token amount of ₹ 25,000 across all Nissan dealerships in India The Nissan Kicks is based on the same Renault Duster/Captur or Nissan Terrano platform underneath but probably has the best looking body of the lot in terms of sheer design. And Nissan's Indian design studio had a lot to do with that too. It has SUV like butch design up front and in the rear and gets a large in-your-face grille too. All in all, the stance on the new Kicks is most certainly something that a lot of Indian buyers will appreciate - especially with those 17-inch wheels. You get a large touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with inbuilt navigation. It also gets a 360 degree camera setup and even cooler is the smartwatch integration on the new Nissan Kicks. Other features include 4 airbags on top spec models along with the likes of ESC and traction control as standard safety features. The Nissan Kicks also get cruise control, hill start assist and cornering lights. Under the bonner, the Nissan Kicks gets either a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel with 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic on offer. The Nissan Kicks is 4384 mm long, 1813 mm wide, 1615 mm high and its wheelbase stands at 2673 mm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.