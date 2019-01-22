Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail

The all-new Nissan Kicks 2019 has been finally launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.55 lakh for the base petrol variant which goes up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the top-end diesel variant. The India-spec Nissan Kicks is larger in dimensions than the global model and is underpinned by the MO platform which is also shared by the Renault Captur, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine in the new Kicks which produces 108 bhp and 248 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. While there is no automatic at the start, Nissan is considering introducing it at a later date. The petrol Nissan Kicks is also a 1.5-litre motor which churns out 104 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.
The new Kicks has been launched in India with four variants- XL, XV, XV Premium and the top-spec XV Premium+ both in the petrol and diesel range and is availlable in 12 colour options. While the top-end XV Premium+ of course gets the most bells and whistles, even the base XL trim in the 2019 Nissan Kicks is pretty well loaded. The base XL variant gets features such as LED daytime running lights, height adjustment for the driver's seat, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system which is linked to four speakers for the audio output.
|Variants
|Petrol (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
|Diesel (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
|XL
|₹ 9.55 lakh
|₹ 10.85 lakh
|XV
|₹ 10.95 lakh`
|₹ 12.49 lakh
|XV Premium
|₹ 13.65 lakh
|XV Premium+
|₹ 14.65 lakh
Here's the list of all the variants and the features they are equipped with.
Nissan Kicks XL
- Central locking with speed-sensing auto lock
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Six-way adjustable driver seat
- Fabric upholstery
- LED signature lights
- Halogen headlights
- 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
- Black body cladding
- Front armrest
- Power steering with tilt adjustment
- Power windows (front and rear) (With one-touch up-down for the driver's side)
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators
- Two 12V power outlets
- Auto AC
- Rear AC vents
- Integrated 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth
- Nissan Connect
- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
- Brake assist
- Rear parking sensors
- Dual airbags
- Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Nissan Kicks XV (In addition to the XL variant)
- Front fog lamps
- Roof rails
- Reverse camera
- 8-inch touchscreen screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
- Rear seat armrest with cup holder
- ECO drive mode (diesel only)
- Rear wiper
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Satin chrome body cladding
- Vehicle Dynamic Control (diesel only)
- Fabric upholstery with single stitching
- 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels
- Satin skid plate
Nissan Kicks XV Premium (In addition to the XV variant)
- Hill-start Assist
- Keyless entry
- Push button start/stop
- Cruise control
- Chrome rear trunk garnish
- LED projector headlights
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped gear knob with chrome accents
Nissan Kicks XV Premium Plus (In addition to the XV Premium+)
- 360-degree Around View Monitor (Segment First Feature)
- An optional dual-tone paint scheme
- Leather upholstery with double stitching
- Soft-touch dashboard
- Auto headlights
- Cornering Lights
- Rear fog lamps
- Follow-me-home headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers
