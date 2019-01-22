Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail

The all-new Nissan Kicks 2019 has been finally launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.55 lakh for the base petrol variant which goes up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the top-end diesel variant. The India-spec Nissan Kicks is larger in dimensions than the global model and is underpinned by the MO platform which is also shared by the Renault Captur, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine in the new Kicks which produces 108 bhp and 248 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. While there is no automatic at the start, Nissan is considering introducing it at a later date. The petrol Nissan Kicks is also a 1.5-litre motor which churns out 104 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The Nissan Kicks 2019 is equipped with features like LED daytime running lights, height adjustment for the driver's seat, automatic climate control and rear AC vents even in the base XL varinat. The Nissan Kicks 2019 is equipped with features like LED daytime running lights, height adjustment for the driver's seat, automatic climate control and rear AC vents even in the base XL varinat.

The new Kicks has been launched in India with four variants- XL, XV, XV Premium and the top-spec XV Premium+ both in the petrol and diesel range and is availlable in 12 colour options. While the top-end XV Premium+ of course gets the most bells and whistles, even the base XL trim in the 2019 Nissan Kicks is pretty well loaded. The base XL variant gets features such as LED daytime running lights, height adjustment for the driver's seat, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system which is linked to four speakers for the audio output.

Variants Petrol (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) Diesel (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) XL ₹ 9.55 lakh ₹ 10.85 lakh XV ₹ 10.95 lakh` ₹ 12.49 lakh XV Premium ₹ 13.65 lakh XV Premium+ ₹ 14.65 lakh

Here's the list of all the variants and the features they are equipped with.

Nissan Kicks XL

Central locking with speed-sensing auto lock

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Six-way adjustable driver seat

Fabric upholstery

LED signature lights

Halogen headlights

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Black body cladding

Front armrest

Power steering with tilt adjustment

Power windows (front and rear) (With one-touch up-down for the driver's side)

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators

Two 12V power outlets

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Integrated 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth

Nissan Connect

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Brake assist

Rear parking sensors

Dual airbags

Anti-lock brakes (ABS)

Nissan Kicks XV (In addition to the XL variant)

Front fog lamps

Roof rails

Reverse camera

8-inch touchscreen screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Rear seat armrest with cup holder

ECO drive mode (diesel only)

Rear wiper

Steering-mounted audio controls

Satin chrome body cladding

Vehicle Dynamic Control (diesel only)

Fabric upholstery with single stitching

17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels

Satin skid plate

Nissan Kicks XV Premium (In addition to the XV variant)

Hill-start Assist

Keyless entry

Push button start/stop

Cruise control

Chrome rear trunk garnish

LED projector headlights

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob with chrome accents

Nissan Kicks XV Premium Plus (In addition to the XV Premium+)

360-degree Around View Monitor (Segment First Feature)

An optional dual-tone paint scheme

Leather upholstery with double stitching

Soft-touch dashboard

Auto headlights

Cornering Lights

Rear fog lamps

Follow-me-home headlights

Rain-sensing wipers



