Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs

A joint effort between Nissan, NISMO and Japanese company Autech, the NISMO Heritage Parts Program sees the automaker offer about 160 individual parts for the R32, R33 and of course, the legendary R34 Skyline GT-R

Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R

  • Nissan to make new parts for older GT-Rs
  • Cars include the R32, R33 and R34 GT-R
  • Parts like bumpers and body panels along with mechanical bits to be made

A joint effort between Nissan, NISMO and Japanese company Autech, the NISMO Heritage Parts Program sees the automaker offer about 160 individual parts for the R32, R33 and of course, the legendary R34 Skyline GT-Rs so that owners can replace parts and keep maintaining these cars that made the Nissan brand into such a performance sportscar making legend.

(Nissan Skyline GT-R R34)

The Nissan GT-Rs of recent past, which include the R32, R33 and the R34 will get replacement body panels and bumpers (in some cases), electrical items and critical mechanical bits in order to keep these cars going. The Nissan Skyline GT-Rs have often only been made in a right hand drive configuration which means that until very recently they were mostly illegal in the United States. The 25 year free-import rule for the United States means that some of these cars are now legal to import into the country and thus have hugely increased their prices worldwide into proper collectible vehicle territory.

While there are several aftermarket options that one can have on their cars, the fact that Nissan is now making new parts to factory specification is a big leap for individuals who intend to make their Skyline GT-Rs as good as they were when they rolled out the factory floor. Of course, the GT-R still exists in its newest iteration - the R35, and is available in India too. The Nissan Skyline GT-R is also one of the most legendary - if now the greatest - Japanese sportscar of the 90s.

