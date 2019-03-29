New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan India To Increase Prices Of The Datsun GO And GO+ From April

Nissan has decided to Increase the price of the Datsun GO and GO+ by up to per cent.

The Datsun GO and GO+ will become more expensive from April.

Highlights

  • Datsun GO and GO+ will become more expensive from April 1, 2019.
  • Nissan will hike the prices by up to 4 per cent.
  • Both the models were updated last year.

The 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ will be getting more expensive from April. Nissan India has announced to increase the prices of both the models by up to 4 per cent which will be effective from next month i.e. April 1. Nissan has decided to increase the prices after a series of price hike announcements made by other carmakers such as Mahindra, Tata Motors and Renault. Similar to other carmakers, even Nissan has cited rising input costs as the primary reason for the price hike.

Also Read: Mahindra To Increase Prices Across Range By Up To 2.7 Per Cent From April

Datsun

Datsun Cars

Redi GO

Go+

Go

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and commercial, Nissan Motor India said, "Datsun believes in offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. With the rise in input costs and several economic factors, we are making a nominal price adjustment to our Datsun GO and GO+ models."

Nissan had launched the facelifted Datsun GO and GO+ last year after giving both the models an extensive update. The top-end variants of the 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system and get some segment first features like Daytime Running Lights and Vehicle Dynamic Control. Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 67 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque.

