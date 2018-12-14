New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan India To Hike Prices Of Its Cars By 4%

The hike will see Nissan and Datsun cars getting costlier in the country.

Nissan is all set to launch the Kicks SUV in India in January 2019

Nissan India has announced that it will hike the prices of its cars from January 2019 by 4 per cent. According to the company, the price hike was necessitated in the wake of the global commodity price increase and shift in foreign exchange rates. The hike will see Nissan and Datsun cars getting costlier in the country.

Nissan is not the only company to announce a price hike in the country. In fact, almost all manufacturers including, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, Tata, BMW have announced their intention to hike the prices of their cars.

In wake of this price hike though, most of the carmakers have announced discounts on their cars and we've already given you a list of the offers provided on cars. Nissan too is providing heavy discounts on cars like the Micra Active and even the Terrano.

