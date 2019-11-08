Nissan India Starts Exporting The Datsun Go And Go+ CVT To South Africa

Nissan India has announced that it has started exporting the Datsun Go and Go+ CVT to the South African market from the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Chennai. The Chennai based plant has an annual production capacity of 4.80 lakh units and the company claims that it is a major export hub for Nissan in the overseas markets. The Japanese carmaker has exported 8.80 lakh units from the Chennai plant so far to Nepal, Sub-Saharan countries and South Africa.

Commenting on the development, Biju Balendran, Managing Director & CEO, RNAIPL said, "Our recently introduced Datsun GO & GO+ equipped with CVT have been receiving positive response from customers in India. Now, we are proud to export these versions to South Africa. Exports form a key strategic pillar of our India operations, helps grow the local economy and is a firm affirmation of Nissan's commitment towards building India as one of its key manufacturing hubs globally."

Datsun GO and GO+ now get a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Datsun Go and Go+ CVT were launched in India just last month and are the first models in their segment to get a CVT automatic gearbox. The CVT transmission in both models are available in the top-end T and T(O) variants and is coupled with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 67 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque. They also get the recently introduced first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), along with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, engine immobiliser, reverse parking sensors, follow-me-home headlamps, speed sensing auto door locks and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

