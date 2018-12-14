New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan India Opens Bookings For The Kicks SUV

The Nissan Kicks is based on the same Renault Duster/Captur or Nissan Terrano platform underneath but probably has the best looking body of the lot in terms of sheer design.

Nissan India will launch the Kicks SUV in January 2019

Nissan India has officially opened bookings for the Kicks SUV. Dealers are now accepting bookings for ₹ 25,000 across showrooms in the country. Nissan India has also opened bookings online. The design and styling of the cabin, of the India-spec Kicks, are different from the global-spec Kicks that we reviewed earlier. The Nissan Kicks is based on the same Renault Duster/Captur or Nissan Terrano platform underneath but probably has the best looking body of the lot in terms of sheer design. And Nissan's Indian design studio had a lot to do with that too. It has SUV like butch design up front and in the rear and gets a large in-your-face grille too. All in all, the stance on the new Kicks is most certainly something that a lot of Indian buyers will appreciate - especially with those 17-inch wheels.

The SUV gets new dual tone black and brown interior, with matching upholstery, while a host of its cabin features and equipment appear to have been carried over from Nissan's partner brand Renault's Captur crossover.

The Nissan Kicks SUV will rival the likes of the Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta 

Also Read: Nissan Kicks Review

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motors India Ltd., said, "The new Nissan Kicks is a testimony to our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology to our customers in India. We are confident that with its progressive SUV design and advanced technology, the KICKS will appeal to new-age urban adventure seekers."

t41e901

The Nissan Kicks SUV comes with Apple Carplay and Android Auto 

It also comes packed with a long long line of features. You get a large touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with inbuilt navigation. It also gets a 360 degree camera setup and even cooler is the smartwatch integration on the new Nissan Kicks. Other features include 4 airbags on top spec models along with the likes of ESC and traction control as standard safety features. The Nissan Kicks also get cruise control, hill start assist and cornering lights.

qti1jj54

The Nissan Kicks will be available with both the diesel and petrol engine options 

Under the bonnet, the Nissan Kicks gets either a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel with 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. Sadly, there's no automatic transmission on offer.

