Nissan India Extends Service Support To Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha

Nissan has sent special emergency repair teams in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack and additional trained manpower will be deployed from its dealerships to expedite repair turnaround time.

Nissan has sent special emergency repair teams in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack.

  • Nissan has sent special emergency repair teams in cyclone affected areas.
  • Free towing service is also being offered to customers.
  • Repairs will be carried out under the guidance of technical experts.

Cyclone Fani has been devastating for people in Odisha and several vehicles have gotten damaged as well. Carmakers are running special service program for their customers in Odisha. Nissan India has also stepped forward to extend support to its customers affected by cyclone Fani. The company has sent special emergency repair teams in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack and additional trained manpower will be deployed from its dealerships to expedite repair turnaround time. Free towing service is also being offered to customers and repairs will be carried out under the guidance of Nissan technical experts.

Nissan

Nissan Cars

Kicks

Terrano

Micra

Sunny

Micra Active

GT-R

Speaking about the initiative, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager - After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said, "As a responsible corporate, we are taking required measures to ensure that our customers can safely travel in this critical time. With the support of our technical experts and dealers, we have ramped up our services to be there for our customers."

Nissan customers can call at the 24X7 Toll free helpdesk number - 1800-209-3456 for any assistance related to their cyclone-affected Nissan and Datsun vehicles. Other carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors among others have also taken special initiatives to provide easy service to cyclone-affected customers.

