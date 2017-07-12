Nissan India Appoints Thomas Kuehl As President

|
View More
Nissan
Kuehl brings more than 22 years of automotive experience in different countries and different areas of value chain, as well as a deep knowledge of the Indian market. He was the Brand Head of Skoda Auto India and that’s when we got a chance to meet him. It was at the Car and Bike Show’s 400th episode that we invited him for the global launch of the Skoda Rapid which is when we we got a chance to talk to him.
Commenting on his appointment, Thomas Kuehl said, "I am excited to be returning to India with Nissan. I have first-hand experience of the dynamism and great potential of India, which is on track to become one of the top three auto markets worldwide. Nissan is also poised for significant growth with an expanding range of great products, technologies and services across the Nissan and Datsun brands and a well-established and quality-driven national retail network, supported by local production and R&D in Chennai"
Comments (0)