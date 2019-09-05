Nissan India Appoints Rakesh Srivastava As Managing Director

Nissan today announced the appointment of Rakesh Srivastava as Managing Director, Nissan Motor India and will report to Sinan Ozkok, President of Nissan India Operations. Rakesh joins Nissan after having worked as Director in charge of electric vehicle development, JSW Group. Prior to that, Rakesh has held senior management positions at Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki.

Sinan Ozkok said, "I am pleased to welcome Rakesh to the Nissan India team. With his rich experience and deep understanding of the Indian market, I am confident he will strengthen our sales and marketing functions and successfully deliver our customer-centric strategy."

Nissan Motor India has had its share of ups and downs and now that the company looks to renew its outlook for India, Srivastava brings expertise and also strategy to the table. The company has big plans for India and this includes moving to a future with an electric car portfolio.

Rakesh Srivastava said, "I am excited by the opportunity to build and strengthen Nissan operations for our customers, partners and employees in India. Nissan is an iconic global brand and its leadership in technology and innovation will be a key driver and differentiator towards delivering value and aspiration to our customers in this competitive market."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.