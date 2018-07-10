Nissan GT-R50 Italdesign To Debut At Goodwood

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign could be priced at around Rs. 7.26 crore

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England, on July 12. The Nissan GT-R50 concept commemorates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R, in 2019, and Italdesign, in 2018. This is the first time that both Nissan and Italdesign have come together and the prototype could become the blueprint for an extremely limited run of hand-built production vehicles. But, the most interesting announcement came that the company might just put the GT-R50 onto production with a limited run of no more than 50 units. The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign could be priced at around 900,000 euros ( ₹ 7.26 crore).

(The GT-R50 gets pronounced power bulge on the hood, stretched LED headlights, a lowered roofline, and prominent "samurai blade" cooling outlets behind the front wheels)

"The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the ideal setting to showcase the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, which combines power and artistry to celebrate 50 years of inspiring the dreams of our customers," said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design, Nissan.

"At Italdesign, we have a long history of making our customers' dreams come true. By joining forces now with our partners at Nissan, we brought a true GT-R fantasy to life," said Joerg Astalosch, CEO of Italdesign-Giugiaro S.p.A. "Together, we have the target that soon this 'monster' of a vehicle will change the lives of 50 very select enthusiasts. Their wait will soon be over."

(The GT-R50 two different carbon fibre finishes that is used across the center console, instrument panel and door linings)

The Nissan GT-R50 is developed, engineered and built by Italdesign. In the sketches releases, you can see that the distinctive, crisp exterior and interior designs have originated from Nissan Design Europe and Nissan Design America. The Nissan GT-R50 also gets the pronounced power bulge on the hood, stretched LED headlights, a lowered roofline, and prominent "samurai blade" cooling outlets behind the front wheels. It also features a large, adjustable rear wing, mounted with two uprights that complete the overall look. The exterior is finished in a liquid kinetic gray color, with distinctive energetic sigma gold anniversary accents.

On the inside, the GT-R50 two different carbon fibre finishes that is used across the center console, instrument panel and door linings. The seats feature black Alcantara and fine black Italian leather, while the exterior treatment throughout the cockpit gets gold accents.

(The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign gets a NISMO enhanced, hand-assembled 3.8-litre V6 VR38DETT engine)

Underneath the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign features a NISMO enhanced, hand-assembled 3.8-litre V6 VR38DETT engine that churns out 710bhp of max power and 780 Nm of peak torque. A revised Bilstein suspension damping system and upgraded Brembo braking system helps to handle the extra power.

