Nissan Connect Now Available With More Features

Nissan India has introduced NissanConnect last year and now it has said that it comes with an additional 18 features. NissanConnect will now be available at zero subscription charges for three years across the Nissan range of cars - Kicks, Micra, Sunny and Terrano. The NissanConnect comes with features like SOS, Track & Trace, Tow-Away Alert, Vehicle low battery Alert, Automated Impact Alert including Harsh Acceleration Alert, Sudden Turn Alert and Sudden Brake Alert Curfew Alert and Geofencing with multiple entry/exit provide robust safety & security solution to the vehicle. Idling Run Time, Smart Drive Score, Quick Reference Videos and Intelligent Route Guidance give a superior fuel-efficient driving experience with a close check on the health of the vehicle. In addition, the 'Way to My Car' feature is convenient and helps save time on searching for one's car at the parking lot.

The NissanConnect telematics system has been developed specifically for the Indian market

Launched in 2017, NissanConnect is developed specifically for the Indian market by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India. NissanConnect is a factory fitted Connected Car Technology solution with an embedded Telematics Control Unit. It is paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car and operates on a dedicated server for safe & secured data.

Customers can download the advanced NissanConnect App from the app store of their respective mobile platforms across Android and iOS. Then they simply have to contact their nearest Nissan dealer to activate the NissanConnect app on the purchase of their new Nissan car. Customers who do not have NissanConnect setup, can upgrade their car through dealer fitment.

