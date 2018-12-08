Nissan Confirms Production Of The GT-R50 By Italdesign

Only 50 examples of the Nissan GT-R50 will be made

Nissan has confirmed the production design of the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign and has opened the official order books for the 50-vehicle limited run. The car's exterior is virtually unchanged from the prototype first shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. Pricing of the NISMO-tuned 710 bhp GT-R by Italdesign will start at 990,000 euros approximately ₹ 8 crore.

Only 50 examples of the Nissan GT-R50 will be made Nissan GT-R 2.48 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Nissan collaborated with Turin, Italy-based Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018. While the prototype vehicle was finished in a special gray with gold accents, customers will be able to specify their preferred colour combinations for the production version. They also will be able to choose interior colours and packages.

Deliveries of the Nissan GT-R50 will begin from 2019

Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan said, "The reaction from Nissan fans around the world - and potential customers of the GT-R50 - has greatly exceeded our expectations. These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan's engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come."

Deliveries of the car will begin in 2019 and will continue through 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.