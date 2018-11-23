New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell

The 64-year-old auto industry titan stands accused of serious financial misconduct and corruption charges.

View Photos
Carlos Ghosn is accused of misconduct and corruption charges.

A solitary cell, 30 minutes of daily exercise and two baths a week: Carlos Ghosn's new routine is a world away from the private jets and lavish parties the millionaire tycoon once enjoyed. The 64-year-old auto industry titan stands accused of serious financial misconduct and is being questioned at a concrete 12-floor detention centre in northern Tokyo which also houses convicted criminals and even deathrow inmates. Meanwhile, Nissan board members voted unanimously to sack Ghosn as chairman on Thursday.

Also Read: Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Lawyers who have made several visits to the detention centres for former detainees paint a picture of an austere facility where solitude is the biggest enemy. Veteran attorney Yoshiro Ito said the barren rooms have nothing but a bed, toilet, and a handle-less door with an ironbarred window. Detainees follow a strict routine. Wake-up call is shortly before 7am and lights out at 9pm. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are provided. For an extra charge, inmates can order additional food from pre-approved options.

0 Comments

It is a far cry from the macaroons and colourful cakes photographed at Ghosn's 2016 wedding party at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles near Paris. "There are solitary cells as well as rooms that can accommodate several people, but in special cases like Mr Ghosn, I believe he is undoubtedly in a solitary room," said lawyer Ito. Takafumi Horie, a Japanese businessman detained at the same centre and later jailed in 2011 for securities fraud as head of Internet giant Livedoor, said the toughest part was "not being able to talk to people".
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Nissan Renault-Nissan Carlos Ghosn arrested Renault-Nissan Alliance Renault

Latest News

Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India
Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell
2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology
2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines

Latest Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Nissan models

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.85 - 10.88 Lakh *
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra
₹ 6.85 - 8.54 Lakh *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.48 Crore *
View More
x
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review
2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities