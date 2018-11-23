Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell

A solitary cell, 30 minutes of daily exercise and two baths a week: Carlos Ghosn's new routine is a world away from the private jets and lavish parties the millionaire tycoon once enjoyed. The 64-year-old auto industry titan stands accused of serious financial misconduct and is being questioned at a concrete 12-floor detention centre in northern Tokyo which also houses convicted criminals and even deathrow inmates. Meanwhile, Nissan board members voted unanimously to sack Ghosn as chairman on Thursday.

Lawyers who have made several visits to the detention centres for former detainees paint a picture of an austere facility where solitude is the biggest enemy. Veteran attorney Yoshiro Ito said the barren rooms have nothing but a bed, toilet, and a handle-less door with an ironbarred window. Detainees follow a strict routine. Wake-up call is shortly before 7am and lights out at 9pm. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are provided. For an extra charge, inmates can order additional food from pre-approved options.

It is a far cry from the macaroons and colourful cakes photographed at Ghosn's 2016 wedding party at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles near Paris. "There are solitary cells as well as rooms that can accommodate several people, but in special cases like Mr Ghosn, I believe he is undoubtedly in a solitary room," said lawyer Ito. Takafumi Horie, a Japanese businessman detained at the same centre and later jailed in 2011 for securities fraud as head of Internet giant Livedoor, said the toughest part was "not being able to talk to people".



