Japanese auto major Nissan is the latest of the auto manufacturers to announce a price hike for the new year. The automaker announced that all models under the Nissan and Datsun brand will see a price increase of up to ₹ 15,000 with effect from January 1, 2018. The price hike will vary depending on the variant of the model. The reason for the increase was cited to offset the increasing input and manufacturing costs by the automaker.

Speaking about the price increase, Nissan Motor India - Managing Director, Jerome Saigot said, "With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018. The revised pricing will help us to optimize our manufacturing efficiencies and continue to serve our customers pan India."

(The price hike on Nissan and Datsun models will depend on the variant)

Nissan India sells a range of models in the country starting from the entry-level Micra hatchback that is priced from ₹ 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), going up to the Sunny sedan and Terrano compact SUV. Nissan also retails its flagship GT-R supercar in the country priced at ₹ 2 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Datsun retails the GO, GO+ and redi-GO models in the country. Datsun's entry-level redi-GO has a starting price of ₹ 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from Nissan and Datsun, carmakers including Mahindra, Isuzu, Skoda, Volkswagen, Jeep, Ford, Tata Motors, Toyota among others have all announced price hikes for the new year.

(Datsun will introduce the redi-GO 1L AMT version in January next year)

This year saw Nissan India launch the Terrano AMT with visual tweaks, while it also brought improved ownership experience with Nissan Connect app. The company also introduced waterless car washing earlier this year. Meanwhile, Datsun had an eventful year with the launch of the redi-GO 1.0-litre variant, while it hit the 1 lakh cars production milestone at the Chennai plant. The automaker is now gearing up to introduce the redi-GO 1.0 AMT version next January. The Datsun GO Cross is also likely to go on sale in India next year.

