Nissan And Datsun Announce Price Hike Of 2 Per Cent

In line with other car manufacturers, Nissan India too has announced a price hike. Both Nissan and Datsun models will receive a marginal price hike of 2 per cent across the country. The increased prices will come into effect from 1 April, 2018. As of now, Nissan sells the Micra, Sunny and the Terrano in India while Datsun sells the Go, Go+ and the Redi-Go in India. Nissan has attributed the price hike to rising input costs. Apart from Nissan and Datsun, Tata Motors and Audi too announced that they will be increasing the prices of their cars from 1 April, 2018.

Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said, "Due to rising input costs, we will be increasing the price of our Nissan and Datsun cars with effect from 1st April, 2018. We are confident that our cars will continue to offer excellent value and choice to our customers."

This is not the first time Nissan and Datusn have increased the prices this year. Right at the beginning of 2018, three months ago, Nissan and Datsun had increased the prices of their cars by up to ₹ 15,000 depending on the model. The reason cited was to offset the rising input costs that time as well. So in a span of less four months, Nissan and Datsun have increased the prices of their cars twice. Of course, both times, the price hike was marginal.

