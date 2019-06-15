Nippon Paint And Honda Two-Wheelers Join Hands For After-Market Paint Service

Honda Motorcycle And Scooters India (HMSI) has assigned Nippon Paint India as its authorized after-market paints and ancillary products supplier. Nippon has also launched a new range of colors for Honda's after-market services. The co-branded product is called 'Atom' for recommended shades along with a full range of Nippon Paint branded ancillary products ranging from clear coats to primers and waxes which will be available across Honda's strong authorized service outlets.

Speaking on the sidelines of the MoU signing with HMSI, Sharad Malhotra, President Automotive, Commercial and Wood Coatings, Nippon Paint said, "We are delighted to partner with the world's largest two wheeler maker for a first-of-its-kind alliance in this space. This is a pioneering effort to deliver best in class after-market services to Honda customers. Along with the recommended range of colors, Nippon Paint will also supply best in quality ancillary products that are critical for the repair process to HMSI dealers. Nippon will provide full technical support to dealers so they can best leverage these high-quality products from us. Not just that, we will also provide technical know-how to the key paint technicians of HMSI dealers across the country."

Nippon Paint operates in India under three verticals. Nippon Paint is already present in more than 1200 towns through its dealer network which are serviced by its growing number of channels and strong sales and technical team of 200 members. It also operates 3 training centers and has a strong manufacturing base in India. India is also the center for R & D development and global color development for the Japanese company.

