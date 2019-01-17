NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order

New Cars and Bikes in India

NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing ₹ 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order

National Green Tribunal had directed Volkswagen to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the CPCB in a case related to allegations for using 'cheat device' in emission tests of its diesel vehicles.

Volkswagen was asked to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the CPCB in November 2018

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Thursday slammed German auto major Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours.

Also Read: Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel took strong exception to the non-compliance of its order by the automobile giant and asked it to give an undertaking that it will submit the amount by 5 PM Friday.

"Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said while asking Volkswagen to submit an affidavit of compliance after deposit.

The tribunal deferred the matter for hearing after it was informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the issue.

On November 16 last year, the tribunal had said that the use of ''cheat device'' by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India leads to inference of environmental damage and had asked the German auto major to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
