NGT Refuses To Lift Ban On 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today has refused to lift ban on diesel vehicles which are more than 10-years-old in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The Green Tribunal has dismissed Centre's plea seeking modification of its ban order on diesel vehicles. NGT says one diesel vehicle causes pollution equal to 24 petrol vehicles and 40 CNG vehicles.

In April this year, the NGT had reserved its judgment for the government's submission on the removal of the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The Delhi Government had asked the Tribunal to remove the ban on older diesel cars in the capital stating that they were not major contributors to air pollution. The Central Government argued that the NGT can't prove that 10-year-old or more diesel vehicles are the sole reason for causing pollution while other kinds of fuel - like CNG and petrol cause pollution in different capacities.

The Centre also told the Green panel that diesel technology, especially for cars has now improved a lot in the last few years. In fact, in the previous hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand, appearing for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, told the green panel that according to an IIT Kanpur study, vehicular emissions contribute only 20 per cent to the air pollution and out of this contribution of diesel vehicles is 0.22 per cent. Talking about the pollutants released by petrol or CNG vehicles, the ASG said that petrol emits carbon dioxide, while CNG too causes pollution as it is high on nitrogen oxides.

We are awaiting more details on this

