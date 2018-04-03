New Cars and Bikes in India

Next Mercedes-AMG C63 To Get Hybrid Powertrain, AMG Boss Confirms

Expected to arrive sometime in the next decade, the AMG C63 will lose its loud noise due to the stringent emissions requirements.

At the New York International Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG Head Tobias Moers confirmed the company is looking at hybrid powertrain for the recently updated AMG C63 as it will lose the bi-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that is capable of producing max power of 500 bhp and peak torque of 698 Nm. Expected to arrive sometime in the next decade, the AMG C63 will lose its loud noise due to the stringent emissions requirements that have to be adhered by all the manufacturers.

Moers said, "If you apply proper intelligent hybridization or electrification to a car which is capable of having an always-on strategy regarding the battery and the whole system, then it's amazing what you can get out of them... which means for sure the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will be a hybrid - that's now a given."

mercedes amg c 63 s

(Mercedes-AMG C 63 S gets the Panamericana grille from the GT family)

Available in two trim options- Standard and S variant, the AMG C63 comes with considerable design and cosmetic updates along with new features. The AMG C63 looks amazing with the new Panamericana grille borrowed from the AMG GT family, while also sporting new headlamps with LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet and a new front bumper. It also gets a set of aero-wheels - 18-inch, 10-spoke alloys for the standard model and 19-inch five-twin-spokes for the top-spec S trim.

While we have already told you about the power of the AMG C63, the engine is coupled to a 9G automatic transmission with an electronically limited speed of 290kmph.

