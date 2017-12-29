Next Generation Volvo V40 Will Be All Electric

Volvo last updated the V40 in 2016 and is due for replacement next year. However, instead of a regular facelift, Volvo will instead electrify the upcoming V40, in line with the company's strategy to provide electric options for all models in its portfolio by 2019. Now, the latest news coming in is that Volvo will build the new V40 on company's new Compact Modular Architecture platform. The CMA platform also underpins new XC40 crossover, which will debut in India next year. Now, the new platform will help Volvo to accommodate the electric motors along with the traditional fuels.

Volvo V40 32.4 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Volvo Cars To Focus On Electric Vehicles From 2019

With the all new Volvo V40, the Swedish car-makers will rival the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series. However, this time, Volvo is also offering a plug-in hybrid version with the all-electric version. In the new platform, the V40 will be a little wider than the XC40 as it will feature a lower roofline giving it a more aggressive stance. Moreover, Polestar 2 will be the first electric car to be built on the new CMA platform.

Under the hood, Volvo will offer the V40 in two diesel options, three petrol versions and two electric versions. These include a four-cylinder D3 and D4 diesels variants, three-cylinder T3 petrol along with a four-cylinder T4, T5 petrol engines, a plug-in hybrid and pure-electric version.

Also Read: 2017 Volvo V40 Launched In India

While the company has not announced when they plan to launch this new electric version, the first market to receive it will be China, as Volvo is building their cars at its new China plant. Other markets will soon receive the latest Volvo electric cars from 2019. USA, too, will receive the V40, the company had earlier announced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.