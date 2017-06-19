Next Generation Toyota Camry Spotted In China

While the US spec Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid made its debut earlier this year, the Asian spec version is yet to make an appearance. Ahead of its official debut, spy images of the new generation Camry have emerged from China giving a first glimpse of the front design. The spy shots of the 2018 Toyota Camry reportedly come from the GAC-Toyota joint venture's production facility in Guangzhou, China and will be revealed later in 2017.

US spec 2018 Toyota Camry made its debut earlier this year

The new generation Toyota Camry is set to go on sale the US and Japan later this year and is likely to arrive in India sometime next year. The spy shots reveal a comprehensively changed front that looks more futuristic than the current model. A massive body coloured grille takes prominence on the model, flanked by full-LED headlights while a single frame lower grille extends into the bumper. The front seems to take inspiration from the premium Lexus sedans, a trend we've seen since the past two generations of the model.

The Asian-spec Toyota Camry is distinctly different from the American version. The US version of the sedan gets a sportier tone to match the market requirements, even though the automaker continues to build it like a lavish three-box saloon.

The interior on the next gen Camry looks more premium and tech loaded

With respect to dimensions, the India bound next generation Toyota Camry will measure 4879 mm in length, 1838 mm in width and 1445 mm in height. This makes the new model longer and wider than the current one, while the height has been trimmed by a few mm. The wheelbase is said to measure at 2824 mm, which is 49 mm longer over the present model.

The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry will be the latest model from the automaker to be based on the TNGA modular platform. Powertrain options will include the 2.5-litre petrol on the standard version, while the Hybrid model will continue to use the 2.5-litre petrol with Atkinson cycle engine, paired to an electric motor. Both versions will come paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The US model will also get the 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor, which won't be making its way to India.

The current generation Toyota Camry is quite popular in India

Toyota India is yet to reveal any details about the new generation Camry making its way here. The model could possibly make its debut at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo, while the market launch is likely to be scheduled later in the year. With hybrids getting more expensive under the new GST regime (28 per cent GST + 15 per cent Cess), the new Camry Hybrid is expected to see a significant increase in prices over the petrol powered version.



Spy Image Source: Autohome.com.cn